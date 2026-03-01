Rajpal Yadav wants film federation to agree with an investment fund for finance: ‘I am a man of ₹1500 crores’

Actor Rajpal Yadav held a press conference days after being released from Tihar Jail till March 18 in the ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. The relief came from the Delhi High Court after the actor surrendered to the police over the unpaid debt. Rajpal spoke to reporters, thanked fans across the nation and went on to appeal to the film federation to establish a formal investment fund and a contract framework. Rajpal Yadav held a press conference following his release from jail in connection with cheque bounce cases, in Mumbai. (PTI)

What Rajpal said Speaking to ANI, Rajpal Yadav stressed the need to standardise financial agreements within the film fraternity. He said, “I request the whole film federation to agree with an investment fund for film finance to go ahead. They should create a basic platform, which the foreign investors, as well as the actors, should follow. If this happens, it will be very easy.”

He continued, "It has been 26 years since I have been working, and at least 200 agreements have been made, from ₹1 lakh to 1.5 lakhs, to 15 lakhs. If I had fought on the agreement, then why do I have only one case, and no one else? I am saying this again and again, that no matter which machine, I have been asked, where does ₹5 crores come from, and where does it go? I am a man of ₹1500 crores... I am saying that, whatever is behind this film, I am ready to support it, but the intention of ₹5 crores behind this film is wrong. It is wrong to take money and trap people. The intention of Madhav and Mithilesh was not right. That is why this is a fight of three people. No one knows about the rest."

More details about the case The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to the actor till March 18. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted Rajpal interim bail, subject to his depositing ₹1 lakh as bail bond and furnishing one surety. Earlier in the hearing, the court had ordered Rajpal to deposit ₹1.5 crore by 3 PM for interim bail. After the lawyer of the complainant, M/S Murli Project, confirmed that the actor had deposited the amount in the company’s bank accounts against the bounced cheque amount, the bail was granted.

Last month, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered the actor to surrender, noting that leniency cannot be extended endlessly for anyone, regardless of their celebrity status. On February 4, 2026, the court rejected a last-minute “mercy plea” for a one-week extension to arrange funds, with the judge observing that Rajpal had failed to honour nearly 20 different undertakings in the past.

On the work front, Rajpal will be seen next in Bhooth Bangla.

(via inputs from ANI)