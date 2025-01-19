When Rakesh Roshan said ‘usko kuchh nahi aata hai’ for Hrithik Roshan on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai set

Hrithik Roshan emerged as a superstar with his debut film 25 years ago, Rakesh Roshan's romantic drama Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. But the father-son's working relationship in that film wasn't without its share of arguments. (Also Read – Priyanka Chopra says Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan don't endorse nepotism: 'They make their table longer’) Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan on the sets of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

What Rakesh, Pinky said

In the new Netflix India docuseries The Roshans, Hrithik's mother, Pinky Roshan, said, “I found him a little sad sometimes. ‘What happened? You don’t look good.' Then he would come out of it eventually, and tell me he wanted to do it a different way, and papa used to say, ‘No, this is fine.’ So I used to hear him, and I used to feel bad as the mother. So from his room, I would go to my room and ask my husband, ‘Kya hua aaj?’ ‘Usko kuchh nahi pata hai! Director main hu! Picture mujhe banani aati hai’ ('What happened today?' ‘He doesn’t know anything. I'm the director. I know how to make movies.' I said, ‘But uski baat sunn toh lo’ (At least hear him out).”

Rakesh also opened up on the episode, “I and Hrithik also used to argue. He'd say, ‘Papa, main aisa karta hoon’ (I'll do it this way). I said, ‘Nahi Duggu, achha nahi lagega aisa. Aise karo.' Mujhe bhi sambhalna padta tha because wo actor bhi hai, beta bhi hai. Uske liye bhi wohi hote tha ki director hain, but mere papa bhi hain. ('No Duggu, that won't look good. Do it this way.' I had to balance it because he's both the actor and my son. It was the same dilemma for him because I'm the director and his father). Toh arguments hote the (So there were arguments), but the resolution used to be positive,” Rakesh said.

What Hrithik said

Hrithik also recalled that he used to complain a lot on the set. When Rakesh didn't colour-correct a major portion of the film before sending some overseas prints, Hrithik lost it. But Rakesh gave it back to him for the first time on his face. He told his wife Pinky that he's doing everything in his power for his son's benefit, but the latter isn't even grateful.

Hrithik then learnt that a lot was riding on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as their house and cars were mortgaged. Thankfully, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai turned out to be a blockbuster. Pinky said she was relieved that they managed to save the house. The film also starred Ameesha Patel and Anupam Kher.