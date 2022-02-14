Rakhi Sawant opens up about separation with husband Ritesh: 'I can't be unfair to a woman and a child'

Actor Rakhi Sawant has opened up about her estranged husband Ritesh, a day after she announced their separation on social media. In a new interview, Rakhi said that Ritesh is in legal trouble and also lost money in his business. She said that following that, he didn't want to live with her anymore. The actor also spoke about how she had met Ritesh.

A day ahead of Valentine's Day on Sunday, Rakhi Sawant announced her separation from Ritesh. She said that she was 'unaware of certain things' which were beyond her control. In her statement, the actor had said that she's 'really sad and heartbroken'. Rakhi had introduced Ritesh as her husband on Bigg Boss 15.

In an interview with Times of India, Rakhi said crying, "He left me! I loved him so much and he left me. After Bigg Boss a few weeks ago, we started living together in my house in Mumbai, but yesterday he packed his bags and left. He said that he is in legal trouble because he didn’t divorce her first wife and now he doesn’t want to live with me anymore. He said that he lost a of money also in his business as he had to go through a lot of scrutiny after he entered the Bigg Boss house with me. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, when I got to know that he has a wife and a kid, my heart broke. I cannot be unfair to a woman and a child. I am coming to terms with the fact that he has left me and everything has ended."

Recalling how they met, Rakhi said, “We connected via WhatsApp and we chatted for almost 6 months. Then he also sent his locations, bank account details and other things and I believed him. He proposed marriage and since I too wanted someone in my life, I married him three years ago. Then when I made it public that I was married, they didn't want to believe me. So I convinced Ritesh to come to the Bigg Boss house with me. I love him very much and I will forgive him for everything. If he gets divorced and wants to come back to me, then he should know that I am waiting for him. But if he is happy with his wife and kids then God bless them. But for me, marriage and love is not a joke.”

Rakhi also said that her marriage with Ritesh, which took place in July 2019, is 'not legal' as he didn’t divorce his first wife. Speaking about her family, she said that her mother and brother came to her place after getting to know about the news. She informed that they are 'very sad' and told her she should have found out 'more about Ritesh before getting involved with him'.

In her statement, Rakhi had said, "Dear Fans and well-wishers, just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Big Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately."

She further wrote, "I'm really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine's Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me, at this stage in life, I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always! - Rakhi Sawant."

