Rakul Preet Singh plays golf with Kapil Dev and Sadhguru in Washington DC, fan says ‘kya baat hai’. Watch

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a glimpse of her recent golf session in Washington DC. She was joined by cricket legend Kapil Dev and spiritual leader, Sadhguru. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul wrote, “What better than kickstarting ATA convention at Washington DC with @sadhguru @therealkapildev.” (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about ‘injustices and unfairness in life’ with Sadhguru)

Going by the video, Rakul, Kapil Dev and Sadhguru made most of their time at the golf course with others. While Rakul opted for an all-black sports look for the game, Sadhguru donned a t-shirt promoting his Save Soil Movement. Kapil, on the other hand, had a casual look in t-shirt and trousers. The video also captured Rakul in between a shot during the game. She also signed hats for others present at the venue.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Kya baat hai (Amazing).” “Everything seems amazing,” added another fan to the comments. The video also grabbed the attention of Ayushmann Khurrana who will be co-starring Rakul in his upcoming film Doctor G.

In another video, shared by Sadhguru, the guru aced the blind putt move successfully. However, Rakul and Kapil were not a part of the short video. It read, “Sadhguru is about to get an Eagle on the 18th hole, when he is challenged to putt without looking, for an albatross.”

Rakul was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s film Runway 34. The film is said to be inspired by a true incident from 2015 when a Doha to Kochi flight had a narrow escape after facing difficulties to land at the airport due to bad weather and low visibility. However, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) said that the film portrays pilots in an unrealistic way. "While we all enjoy being entertained and appreciate the artistic license of a movie director, a thrilling tale should not be perceived as a true depiction of the extraordinary professionalism among airline pilots who fly thousands of flights every day responsibly and safely without incident and fanfare," ANI quoted FIP in a statement.

Rakul will be next seen in Thank God, Doctor G, Mission Cinderella and Chhatriwali.

