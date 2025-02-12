Ram Gopal Varma says big Hindi producer thought ‘north audience will puke on Pushpa guy's face’
In a recent interview, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also joked that the producer who made the comment ‘must be having nightmares now’.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been candid in praising Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise and the most recent Pushpa 2: The Rule. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker recollected how a big Hindi producer brushed off the Telugu film, joking that he ‘must be having nightmares now’ after Pushpa’s success. (Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma says he's unsure if Rajinikanth is a good actor: ‘I don’t know if he can exist without slow motion')
Ram Gopal Varma on Pushpa
RGV stated that he doesn’t think ‘anybody’ in Bollywood could make a film like Pushpa 2 because of the differing sensibilities. He said, “I don’t think anybody can make something like Pushpa 2 in Bollywood. Not because they’re not capable of it but because they don’t think like that. I don’t want to name the producer…he’s quite a big producer. He told someone I know when Pushpa 1 came and he saw the film. He said the north audience will puke on this guy’s face.”
The filmmaker then clarified that the comment wasn’t against Arjun per se, but against the character of Pushpa Raj – a daily-wage works who rises ranks to become a red sanders smuggler. “Why did he say that? I don’t think it has anything to do with Bunny (Allu Arjun). It has to do with the character, because he likes guys with six-pack and super good-looking. He must be having nightmares now. It’s a sensibility difference,” he said.
Past praise for the film
Ever since Pushpa 2 was released, RGV has praised it. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the film, “It is extremely rare that Indian films have sharply etched characters and it is even more rare that a star himself will ignore his own image and literally become the character. Seeing a character like PUSHPA is one of those extremely rare occurrences ,that as a viewer I actually believed that a character like Pushpa can really exist in reality.”
Pushpa 2 was released in theatres on December 6 last year and became the highest-earning Indian film of 2024. According to the filmmakers, it collected more than ₹1831 crore worldwide.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.