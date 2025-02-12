Ram Gopal Varma says big Hindi producer thought ‘north audience will puke on Pushpa guy's face’

Ram Gopal Varma on Pushpa

RGV stated that he doesn’t think ‘anybody’ in Bollywood could make a film like Pushpa 2 because of the differing sensibilities. He said, “I don’t think anybody can make something like Pushpa 2 in Bollywood. Not because they’re not capable of it but because they don’t think like that. I don’t want to name the producer…he’s quite a big producer. He told someone I know when Pushpa 1 came and he saw the film. He said the north audience will puke on this guy’s face.”

The filmmaker then clarified that the comment wasn’t against Arjun per se, but against the character of Pushpa Raj – a daily-wage works who rises ranks to become a red sanders smuggler. “Why did he say that? I don’t think it has anything to do with Bunny (Allu Arjun). It has to do with the character, because he likes guys with six-pack and super good-looking. He must be having nightmares now. It’s a sensibility difference,” he said.

Past praise for the film

Ever since Pushpa 2 was released, RGV has praised it. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the film, “It is extremely rare that Indian films have sharply etched characters and it is even more rare that a star himself will ignore his own image and literally become the character. Seeing a character like PUSHPA is one of those extremely rare occurrences ,that as a viewer I actually believed that a character like Pushpa can really exist in reality.”

Pushpa 2 was released in theatres on December 6 last year and became the highest-earning Indian film of 2024. According to the filmmakers, it collected more than ₹1831 crore worldwide.