Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ram Gopal Varma says big Hindi producer thought ‘north audience will puke on Pushpa guy's face’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Feb 12, 2025 07:47 PM IST

In a recent interview, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also joked that the producer who made the comment ‘must be having nightmares now’. 

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been candid in praising Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise and the most recent Pushpa 2: The Rule. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker recollected how a big Hindi producer brushed off the Telugu film, joking that he ‘must be having nightmares now’ after Pushpa’s success. (Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma says he's unsure if Rajinikanth is a good actor: ‘I don’t know if he can exist without slow motion')

Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Ram Gopal Varma on Pushpa

RGV stated that he doesn’t think ‘anybody’ in Bollywood could make a film like Pushpa 2 because of the differing sensibilities. He said, “I don’t think anybody can make something like Pushpa 2 in Bollywood. Not because they’re not capable of it but because they don’t think like that. I don’t want to name the producer…he’s quite a big producer. He told someone I know when Pushpa 1 came and he saw the film. He said the north audience will puke on this guy’s face.”

The filmmaker then clarified that the comment wasn’t against Arjun per se, but against the character of Pushpa Raj – a daily-wage works who rises ranks to become a red sanders smuggler. “Why did he say that? I don’t think it has anything to do with Bunny (Allu Arjun). It has to do with the character, because he likes guys with six-pack and super good-looking. He must be having nightmares now. It’s a sensibility difference,” he said.

Past praise for the film

Ever since Pushpa 2 was released, RGV has praised it. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the film, “It is extremely rare that Indian films have sharply etched characters and it is even more rare that a star himself will ignore his own image and literally become the character. Seeing a character like PUSHPA is one of those extremely rare occurrences ,that as a viewer I actually believed that a character like Pushpa can really exist in reality.”

Pushpa 2 was released in theatres on December 6 last year and became the highest-earning Indian film of 2024. According to the filmmakers, it collected more than 1831 crore worldwide.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On