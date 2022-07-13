Ram Gopal Varma says Bruce Lee was the only guy he wanted to kiss: ‘I am not gay, but there is something about him’

Ram Gopal Varma spoke about the late Bruce Lee in a new interview. The filmmaker said he would like to kiss the legendary martial artist and actor for ‘his very existence’. Also known as RGV, the filmmaker said he was a fan of Bruce Lee’s ‘personality, his screen presence, his eyes’. Ram Gopal Varma has been busy promoting his upcoming film Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon; the title is an obvious reference to Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon, which released in 1973. Read more: Western audiences are convinced RRR is ‘heartwarmingly gay’, RGV tweets

RGV’ new film stars Pooja Bhalekar, Abhimanyu Singh, and Rajpal Yadav, among others and is scheduled to release on July 15. The filmmaker has spoken about Bruce Lee, during the film’s promotion. In a recent interview, RGV praised him and said there was something ‘remarkably different’ about Bruce Lee. The filmmaker clarified that although he was ‘not gay’, Bruce Lee was the ‘only guy he wanted to kiss’.

“I am not gay, but he (Bruce Lee) was the only guy I wanted to kiss. I would like to kiss him for his very existence…There is something remarkably different about Brue Lee which can't be just his speed, it can't be just his power. I don't believe there is more than a 10-15 percent difference in the punching power. It is his personality, it is his screen presence, it is his eyes. He understands the power of his stay. He will give the audience the time to react to his punch. He makes them relish it,” Ram Gopal Varma told Etimes recently.

In another recent interview, Ram Gopal Varma spoke about his obsession with Bruce Lee, and said he was thrilled to make a film inspired by him. "I have had a huge obsession with Bruce Lee. I saw Enter The Dragon in my college days. I always wanted to make a martial arts film, particularly his style of fighting. The idea kept coming and going," he told Firstpost. RGV added that he wanted to cast someone, who knew martial arts and could act.

"I tried to find an actress, but I couldn't find. Someone brought Pooja Bhalekar to my notice. I was told that she was a taekwondo champion. Then I contacted her. She came along with her father and gave me a demonstration. The moment I saw it, I realised that I had found the actress of my film," Ram Gopal Varma said. Talking about Pooja’s character in the film, he said she is obsessed with Bruce Lee, while there is a guy, who is obsessed with her, and does not like her obsession with Bruce Lee. Ram Gopal Varma called it his most ambitious film. RGV is known for films such as Satya, Kaun, Company, Sarkar and Bhoot. His most recent film was Khatra, which focused on homosexual romance.

