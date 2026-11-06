Ramayana box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film sees drop after big opening day, crosses ₹80 crore
Ramayana had a strong start but still lagged behind the pace of films like Jawan, Dhurandhar 2, and even Adipurush.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana did not have the earth-shattering start at the box office that its makers had hoped for. However, the film still did great business, setting a new record for a pre-Diwali release in India. But the true test begins now, on its first Friday. The film is likely to see a drop in collections on its second day before the Diwali weekend picks up the pace again. It remains to be seen whether positive word of mouth will offset that drop, and by how much.
Ramayana box office update
Ramayana began with houseful shows on day 1, netting ₹64.85 crore net in India on its opening day. The figure was low given the film’s scale, but it was still the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. On Friday, Ramayana began on a slower pace in the morning shows. By 4 PM on day 2, the film had earned ₹19.23 crore net in India, taking its two-day haul to over ₹84 crore. The film should aim to cross the ₹100-crore barrier by the end of the day and hope for a strong weekend to bounce back and regain momentum.
What is worrisome for the film is that its earnings have come largely on the back of some good performance by the Hindi version. Despite Yash’s presence as Ravana, the Kannada version has started extremely slowly. It earned just ₹7.50 crore on day 1 and has lacked pace on day 2 as well. Of the other versions, Telugu has fared well, while Malayalam and Tamil are just filling the ranks. The makers would hope that positive critical reviews and audience reactions will lead to increased footfall in the days to come.
Ramayana still lags behind Adipurush
On its opening day, Ramayana beat the opening-day hauls of blockbusters such as Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹63 crore), and Drishyam 2 ( ₹62 crore). However, it also missed out on Bollywood’s all-time day-one record, set by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 ( ₹102 crore), and fell short of Adipurush as well ( ₹86.75 crore). The trend continued on the second day. By the end of day 2, Adipurush had earned ₹151 crore net in India. Ramayana is almost certain to miss the mark. However, it must be noted that Adipurush’s first two days in theatres were a Friday and a Saturday, while Ramayana’s first two days included a working Thursday and Friday.
All about Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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