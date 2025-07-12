Ramayana motion poster unveiled: Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram vs Yash’s Ravana face off begins

The anticipation around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continues to build as the makers unveiled a powerful motion poster on Saturday, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. This comes just days after the first official look of the film sparked immense buzz across social media. Ramayana's first motion poster unvieled on social media on Saturday, July 12.

Ramayana motion poster unveiled

On Saturday, the makers dropped the motion poster. Though the motion poster doesn’t reveal much beyond animated renditions of the lead characters, the tone is set by the grand musical score from Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

The visual effects are handled by Namit Malhotra's 8-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG, promising a cinematic spectacle on a global scale. The poster came with a post which read, “Rama vs. Ravana. Mortal vs. Immortal. Light vs. Darkness.” Along with the tagline, the makers confirmed the film’s worldwide release across Diwali 2026 and 2027 under the hashtag #RamayanaByNamitMalhotra.

Fans reaction pour in

The announcement has fans already hyped, with many calling it a ₹5000-crore franchise in the making. Social media is flooded with reactions such as: “Ranbir Kapoor’s one more INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE is on the way (sic)". Another comment read, "Rocking Star Yash”. One fan wrote, "5000 cr loading"

About Ramayana's teaser

The official reveal happened on July 3, with the global launch of Ramayana: The Introduction — a teaser that begins with the cosmic trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, setting the spiritual tone for the saga. Viewers were then introduced to Ranbir's stoic portrayal of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as the graceful Sita, and Yash in a fierce avatar as Ravana.

The creators shared a heartfelt message alongside the teaser: “Ten years of aspiration. Relentless conviction to bring the greatest epic of all time to the world. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of reverence and respect. Welcome to the beginning. Let’s celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama vs. Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.”

The cast also includes Sunny Deol playing Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Laxman.