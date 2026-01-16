Ranbir Kapoor and Aryan Khan hang out together, internet gushes over the rare frame

Bollywood’s reclusive boys’ club has just given the internet a moment it didn’t know it needed. Ranbir Kapoor and Aryan Khan, who prefer to lie low, have been spotted in the same frame, and yes, social media users are losing their chill. Ranbir Kapoor and Aryan Khan opted for a casual look for the outing.

Ranbir, Aryan strike a pose A picture of Ranbir and Aryan spending time together with Akash Ambani has surfaced online, instantly setting off a frenzy among fans.

The image was shared by the official Instagram handle of IIFA with the caption, “A rare frame, a powerful crossover! Ranbir Kapoor, Aryan Khan, and Akash Ambani spotted together.”

In the image, Ranbir and Aryan are seen sharing a casual and friendly moment with a group of men, including Akash. They are standing in a relaxed outdoor setting, possibly a garden or patio, with greenery and hanging string lights in the background.

Aryan is dressed in a casual plaid shirt, slightly unbuttoned, paired with jeans, while Ranbir sports a black shirt and glasses. The group appears cheerful, with most of them smiling for the camera. Akash is seen wearing a simple white shirt with black trousers.

Many social media users took to the comment section to express their excitement over the picture, with many dropping thumbs up emoji and heart emojis. “My Aryankhan looking so hot,” one wrote, with another writing, “Aryan looking so hot.”