Ranbir Kapoor and Aryan Khan hang out together, internet gushes over the rare frame
A picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Aryan Khan spending time together with Akash Ambani has surfaced online, instantly setting off a frenzy among fans.
Bollywood’s reclusive boys’ club has just given the internet a moment it didn’t know it needed. Ranbir Kapoor and Aryan Khan, who prefer to lie low, have been spotted in the same frame, and yes, social media users are losing their chill.
Ranbir, Aryan strike a pose
A picture of Ranbir and Aryan spending time together with Akash Ambani has surfaced online, instantly setting off a frenzy among fans.
The image was shared by the official Instagram handle of IIFA with the caption, “A rare frame, a powerful crossover! Ranbir Kapoor, Aryan Khan, and Akash Ambani spotted together.”
In the image, Ranbir and Aryan are seen sharing a casual and friendly moment with a group of men, including Akash. They are standing in a relaxed outdoor setting, possibly a garden or patio, with greenery and hanging string lights in the background.
Aryan is dressed in a casual plaid shirt, slightly unbuttoned, paired with jeans, while Ranbir sports a black shirt and glasses. The group appears cheerful, with most of them smiling for the camera. Akash is seen wearing a simple white shirt with black trousers.
Many social media users took to the comment section to express their excitement over the picture, with many dropping thumbs up emoji and heart emojis. “My Aryankhan looking so hot,” one wrote, with another writing, “Aryan looking so hot.”
Ranbir and Aryan’s recent projects
Ranbir was last seen on the silver screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action drama Animal (2023). He made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood last year. Aryan won applause for his directorial debut. While there is buzz around the second season of his show, nothing has been confirmed yet.
Meanwhile, fans will see Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, along with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The actor also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One up for release this Diwali. Billed as the most expensive Indian film ever made, it also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey in lead roles.
