Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to re-release in theatres on this date

Earlier this month, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared a cryptic post about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani leaving fans speculating about its possible sequel. However, following the trend of re-releases, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film is all set to hit the theatres again in 2025. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to re-release in theatres.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release date

PVR INOX is bringing back one of Bollywood’s most cherished films, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, to theatres on January 3, 2025, across 140 PVR INOX Cinemas in 46 cities. This comes after Dharma Productions' Kal Ho Naa Ho's successful re-release. Apart from this, in 2024, several films like Tumbbad, Veer Zara, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, re-released in theatres and movie-goers flocked to the theatres to see the magic of these movies once again on the big screen.

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji on film's re-release

Karan Johar, Producer, expressed his excitement on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's re-release, and said, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani holds a special place in the heart of Dharma Productions. The film has great music, stunning locations, some of our most loved actors, and a story that resonates across all generations. It's just the perfect film to start the new year. The film leaves you with a warm, fuzzy feeling about life. We can't wait to see how Gen Z feels about watching it as adults on the big screen while millennials join in, singing along and repeating all the dialogues before the actors do.”

Reflecting on the film's re-release, Director Ayan Mukerji shared, “This movie feels like my second child, a part of my heart and soul. More than a decade later, I can confidently say that creating it was one of the greatest joys of my life. What we accomplished, despite its perfections and imperfections, remains a source of immense and lasting pride for me.”

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. Apart from its storyline and the cast's performances, the film is popularly known for its chartbuster songs like Badtameez Dil, Balam Pichkari, and Dilliwaali Girlfriend among others. Over the years, the film has achieved a cult status and it will be interesting to see if it proves to be a successful re-release.