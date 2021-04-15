IND USA
Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.
Ranbir Kapoor concerned about paparazzi, asks them 'Aap log ka lockdown nahi hai?' Watch

  • Ranbir Kapoor expressed concern about the paparazzi as he was spotted on Thursday. He asked them why they hadn't been told to cease activities yet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:56 PM IST

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, were spotted at a clinic on Thursday. Ranbir recently recovered from the coronavirus.

Before entering the premises, the actor asked the paparazzi if they hadn't been asked to stay at home yet, as Covid-19 numbers spike in Maharashtra and other parts of the country. The state government has imposed certain restrictions to curb the virus' spread.

In a video shared on a paparazzi page, Ranbir could be seen getting out of his car and asking, "Aap log ka lockdown nahi hai (Haven't you guys been asked to observe lockdown)?" When the photographers told him that their work was on, he asked, "Why?"


Ranbir was wearing a grey sweatshirt and cargo pants, as he made his way into the building, requesting the photographers to maintain social distance.

Earlier this month, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had posted a message on Instagram and said, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions." At the time, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt also shared a post, letting her fans know that she had not tested positive for the virus.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor would follow a gossip site to keep tabs on son Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan makes funny revelation

Later, Alia announced that she had tested positive for the virus. She has also recovered.

The actor couple will make their big screen debut with each other in the long-delayed fantasy film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. They shot a portion of the film together earlier this year.

Ranbir's last release was 2018's Sanju. Alia was last seen in last year's Sadak 2.

