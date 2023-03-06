Ranbir Kapoor says he didn't realise ‘garbad’ until third week of Bombay Velvet release: 'I am very confident in my art'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently talked about the ‘lowest phase’ in his career when his film Bombay Velvet tanked at the box office. The film was released in 2015. While this isn't the first time that the actor admitted to the failure of the film, in a new conversation he recalled how he didn't realise the ‘garbad (problem)' with the film until the third week of the film's release. (Also Read | Wo kyun mana karegi: Ranbir Kapoor on if Alia Bhatt stopped him from promoting his film with Shraddha Kapoor)

Bombay Velvet was directed by Anurag Kashyap. Besides Ranbir, it also starred Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah, and Siddhartha Basu among others. The film was a critical and box-office disappointment of the year.

When asked about his highest and lowest point in life, Ranbir in a recent interview told India Today, “I am the kind of personality which is balanced. I have never felt very high or very low. My mother (Neetu Kapoor), with every film, keeps shaking me and asks, 'Are you happy? Are you sad?' Because I don't express too much. I don't feel that high or low. But I think my lowest (phase) was when Bombay Velvet (released). It was a celebrated disaster.”

“I couldn't understand anything. I thought accha film flop hogayi (oh the film is a flop). 1 week passed by, and I was getting 100 messages (sorry, we are with you) and till the 2nd week, I was still getting messages. Jab 3rd week Mein, I kept getting messages - that's when I started questioning ki kuch bohot bada gadbad hogaya hain (that it was a big problem). Otherwise, I have not felt it. I am very confident in my art and very confident as an artist. My intention is to be a good actor. Stardom will come if my work is good. So I am not really chasing stardom. Right now, I am chasing good work. I feel I am concentrated in my own direction. Other than that, all the frills will come and go. That's fine. I just hope that I get to work with good filmmakers, good actors and good writers and get good music. That is what I am concerned about,” he added.

Ranbir is currently promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor. It will be released on March 8, on the occasion of Holi. The actor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON