Ranbir Kapoor doesn't want Alia Bhatt to 'sacrifice her dreams because she has a child', talks about a balanced life

Ranbir Kapoor does not want Alia Bhatt to sacrifice her dreams after having a baby and wants to be available for his child most of the time. The actor has opened up about how he would approach fatherhood and wants to share parenting responsibilities with Alia. Also read: Alia Bhatt conducted mock interviews with Ranbir Kapoor on baby and parenthood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia tied the knot in April and recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Alia shared the news on Instagram along with a picture from her ultrasound session.

Talking about how he wants to be a hands-on father, Ranbir told Indian Express in an interview, “Alia and I have been talking about it for some time now, how we’re going share our responsibilities and how we’re going to share our time. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we’ve been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also."

Ranbir is the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actor Neetu Kapoor. Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan.

Expressing his desire to see Alia grow in her career even after becoming a mother, Ranbir said, “Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don’t want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it.”

Alia returned from Europe this weekend after wrapping up work on her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. The film also stars Gal Gadot, who even shared a heartfelt note for Alia as she returned home.

