Ranbir Kapoor says Brahmastra reminds him of Rishi's cancer treatment days: 'Oh this time he was on ventilator'

Ranbir Kapoor witnessed several life changes in last three years of his life. He lost his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in 2020 after his year long battle with cancer despite him returning to India after getting better. He was shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra at the time of his cancer treatment. Now in a new interview, Ranbir has opened up about how certain scenes in the film remind him of memories of those days. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says he didn't realise ‘garbad’ until third week of Bombay Velvet release: 'I am very confident in my art'

Brahmastra was delayed by many years and could release only last year and went on to become his biggest blockbuster. It is Ranbir and wife Alia Bhatt's first film together and is actually the film that brought them together in real life.

Talking about how the film reminds him of the last months of his father, Ranbir told PTI in an interview, “When my father was suffering from cancer and was going through his treatment, I was working on Brahmastra and Shamshera at that time. When I see Brahmastra now, there are amazing memories, but there are certain scenes I see and I get reminded of moments... like 'Oh! At this time, he was having chemotherapy or he was on a ventilator...'”

In the same interview, he also talked about how Rishi Kapoor's death affected him. He said, “The biggest thing that happens in an individual's life is when you lose one of your parents. That really is something... Especially when you're nearing your 40s, that's the time when something like this usually happens... Nothing prepares you for that, but it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life.”

Last year turned out to be the most eventful year of his life with multiple happy news. He got married to his longtime love Alia Bhatt, became a father to daughter Raha Kapoor and also delivered the biggest commercial success in Brahmastra.

Ranbir is currently busy with the countrywide promotions of his upcoming romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. He will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in the film. It is directed by Luv Ranjan and will release in theatres on Holi, March 8.