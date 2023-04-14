Ranbir Kapoor says he is not a great husband to Alia Bhatt: 'But I think I have the desire to be better'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married last year. In a recent interview, Ranbir spoke about his personal life, and how he rates himself as a husband. The actor said that although he was not a great husband, he had the desire to be better, adding he was on the 'right track'. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor wishes daughter Raha doesn't have Alia Bhatt's personality Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot an year ago.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor kept their relationship private for the initial years, but were regularly spotted together on family outings and at public events before they married. The actors had an intimate wedding at their Mumbai home Vastu on April 14, 2022. In attendance were their close friends such as filmmaker Karan Johar and family, including Ranbir's cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranbir recently spoke about his marriage with Alia, and what kind of a husband he thinks he is. "You feel overall you are doing better. But life is such that it is never going to be perfect. I don’t think I am a great son, a great husband, or a brother. But I think I have the desire to be better and that’s important as long as you are aware of it, you will be on the right track," Ranbir told Free Press Journal.

Months after their wedding, Alia had announced the news of her daughter's arrival on November 6 via an Instagram post. She and Ranbir wrote in their baby announcement, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie also featured Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in supporting roles. His upcoming projects include Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the pipeline. The Netflix spy film will mark her Hollywood debut.

