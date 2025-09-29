Ranbir Kapoor shows off greys in his beard in rare Instagram live on birthday: 'Just seven years till I hit 50'. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 on Sunday, and the actor celebrated with his family and friends in Mumbai. In videos shared online, the actor also took time out to cut a cake with the paparazzi, even sharing some sweet moments with them. But perhaps the most surprising thing he did on the day was go online for an Instagram Live session. Ranbir, known for his anti-social media stance, was live on the official account of his brand, ARKS, where he spoke about his birthday, growing old, and more. Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 on Sunday.

Ranbir Kapoor Instagram Live

Earlier in the day, Ranbir Kapoor had appeared in a video shared by his fan clubs on Instagram and X (earlier Twitter), in which his daughter Raha made a surprise cameo. The actor also showed off the greys in his beard and playfully said, "As you can see a lot of greys in my beard. It keeps increasing year by year."

On Sunday evening, ARKS went live on their Instagram, and Ranbir appeared on frame. When a fan commented mid-live, "43 never looked so handsome," Ranbir responded, “Just imagine, it's just seven years till I hit 50, it just hit me. I was making a video and I looked at my grey hair and (realised) in 7 years, I am going to be 50. Life just goes by too fast. Just live every day to your fullest, give it your best, be kind, be loving, and just have fun in your life, and just be a good person.”

Ranbir spoke to his fans about ageing and making the most of his life, and towards the end, even had a slightly not-so-tech-savvy moment as he asked his associates how to end the live video, seeming flummoxed.

Fans react

Ranbir's candid admission and no-frills attitude in the video floored fans. Many said they were pleasantly surprised by his video and hoped he would do them more regularly. "Genuine RK is what social media misses," wrote one. Another said, "He is so simple, down to earth, and wise."

Ranbir Kapoor turns 43

Reports said that Ranbir and his family were on a short getaway for his birthday to an undisclosed location, and returned to Mumbai on Sunday via private charter.

Ranbir will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War, scheduled to release on March 20 next year. He will then play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash. The first part of the two-part film is set to hit the screens on Diwali next year.