Ranbir Kapoor's Animal deleted scene resurfaces; internet says it should've been in the film

Scene that got the axe

A deleted scene from the film has surfaced on social media, which is catching everyone’s attention. Social media users are wondering why was it not included in the final product.

In the intense scene, an already drunk Ranbir is seen pouring himself a drink, and making his way into the cockpit. He then goes on to pat on a pilot’s shoulder to ask him to go.

In the next scene, Ranbir is seen on the pilot’s chair, with a cigarette in his mouth, as his gang looks with amazement. There is no dialogue in the scene, and is backed by the iconic score of the song, Papa Meri Jaan.

Fans in awe

Ever since the scene surfaced online, social media has been abuzz with discussions around it. They are mentioning that including the scene in the film would have made it more powerful.

“Not gonna forgive @imvangasandeep anna for removing this scene in the movie, it's a pure display of Ranbir showing his silence and agony after k*lling his brother, especially that lifting off at the end,” one user wrote.

Another mentioned, “This scene of the plane ascending symbolizes the story reaching new heights from here on”.

“You can also see a similar shot in the movie when the plane was about to hit a mountain, and takes off. And the story takes off to the next level. @imvangasandeep is a MAD Genius. Period,” exclaimed one user.

One comment read, “Would love to see this movie's director's cut version @TSeries”, while one user asked “Anna why anna?”

“He himself Regrets it see the Komal Nahata Interview where he wanted to Restore the 3:30 hr movie back but Netflix had just changed its policy regarding Directors Cut thats why we couldn't see this scene,” wrote one user.

About the film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is still a topic of discussion among fans and many in the industry, even months after its release. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer went on to become a blockbuster, even after it was slammed for promoting male toxicity.

The film revolves around a troubled father-son relationship. It has Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to take revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. A sequel to the film, Animal Park, is also in the works.