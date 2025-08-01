Rani Mukerji dedicates her 1st National Film Award in 30 years for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway to mothers

Actor Rani Mukerji won her first National Film Award in her 30-year career for her 2023 film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. In a statement after the 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday evening, the actor stated that she was overwhelmed and would like to dedicate her award to mothers. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wins National Award: India’s biggest star finally gets his first after 33 years of movies) Rani Mukerji won her first National Film Award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Rani Mukerji gets 1st National Film Award in 30 years

Rani mentioned in her statement that this was her first National Film Award in 30 years, stating, “I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first ever National Award in my 30 year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have got so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.”

She then added that she would like to share this moment with her team, writing, “I share this moment with the entire team of the film, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha and Madhu, my director Ashima Chibber, and everyone who worked on this truly special project that celebrated the resilience of motherhood. For me, this award is also a validation of my 30 year body of work, my dedication to my craft with which I feel a deeply spiritual connection and my passion for cinema and this beautiful film industry of ours.”

Dedicates her National Film Award to mothers

Rani dedicated her award to all the mothers, “I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world. There is nothing like a mother’s love and her ferocity to protect her own. The story of this Indian immigrant mother who went all out for her child and took on a nation shook me deeply.. a mother's love for her child is unconditional.. I realised this when I had my own. So, this win, this film feels deeply emotional and personal. A mother can move mountains for her children and also make the world a better place. This film tried to show this.”

She ended her note by thanking fans, “It also feels the apt time to again thank all my fans, from across the world, who have relentlessly supported me through thick and thin for these 30 years! Your unconditional love and support is everything that I have ever needed to stay motivated, to show up at work every day and to deliver performances that have entertained you. You’ve embraced every role, every character, every story I’ve had the good fortune to bring to life. So, without you I would be a nobody today.”

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a 2023 legal drama film written and directed by Ashima Chibber. It stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Anurup Bhattacharya and Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian immigrant couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.