Rani Mukerji offers prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple after winning her 1st National Award. See pics

Actor Rani Mukerji, who won her first-ever National Film Award nearly 30 years after entering the film industry, offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, the official page of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati posted photos from her visit. Rani Mukerji sought blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple after winning the National Award.

Rani Mukerji prays at Siddhivinayak Temple after winning National Award

In the photos, Rani folded her hands as she stood near the alter. She smiled for the camerapersons behind her. For the visit, Rani wore a blue suit. She had a red shawl wrapped around her. The actor also had a tilak (holy mark) on her forehead. The caption said that Rani made the visit on Saturday.

About Rani's 1st ever National Film Award

Rani won the Best Actress award for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, where she played a mother fighting to bring her children back home.

Her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on the real-life case of Sagarika Chakraborty, whose children were taken by the Norwegian government in 2011.

What Rani said after winning the award

After bagging the honour, Rani called it a big moment in her long journey in cinema. "I'm overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first-ever National Award in my 30-year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have received so much love for them," she said in her statement.

Rani also added that for her, this award means more than just recognition for a single film and shared that the honour is very "emotional and personal" for her, as the film's message is close to her heart.

"I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world. There is nothing like a mother's love and her ferocity to protect her own. The story of this Indian immigrant mother, who went all out for her child and took on a nation, shook me deeply... a mother's love for her child is unconditional," she also said.