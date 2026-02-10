Rani Mukerji says Salman Khan's dedication towards his craft is completely different: ‘People can mistake that for…’

Actor Rani Mukerji is basking in the praise for her performance in Mardaani 3. She recently completed 30 years in the film industry and is one of the few female actors to have worked with all 3 Khans. In an interaction with Galatta Plus, Rani spoke about how each one of them has their own approach to acting. She pointed out Salman Khan's dedication to the craft as well, noting how he does not allow many to see how he approaches a film. (Also read: Rani Mukerji reveals it was husband Aditya Chopra who reminded her 'you just can't be a mum, need to get back to work') With Salman, Rani shared screen space in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and Hello Brother.

What Rani said Rani spoke about Shah Rukh, saying he brings a lot of energy and always treats his female co-stars with respect and care. She praised Aamir Khan for his dedication as an actor and shared how he always gives his best for a shot. Speaking about Salman, Rani said, “Then I met Salman and it was a 360 degree. His dedication towards his craft is completely different. Because he comes with this attitude where you believe that he is not really there but he is very much there! People can mistake that for somebody who is so…. he won't show it! Salman comes with that swag, he comes with that attitude.”

‘I think it is all in his mind’ She went on to add, “He is so good-looking that when he walks on set you are like who is this person? Salman came with his bindaas attitude and he was so casual about the whole thing but again his whole craft… he works really hard. Probably you don't recognise it because he does not let anybody enter that zone for people to know that he works that hard. I think it is all in his mind. He is all there because he is contributing, talking about the scenes, wanting to do something different. So it is just that three of them, stalwarts in their own right, but very different in the way they approach their work.” Rani added that she loves all the three Khans equally.

For the unversed, Rani worked with Aamir Khan in Ghulam and Talaash. She and Shah Rukh starred in multiple films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte, and Veer-Zaara. With Salman, she shared screen space in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and Hello Brother.