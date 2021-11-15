Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt on a 40-day shoot in Delhi-NCR

The temperature in Delhi has started to dip, but the star power is definitely on a rise. The capital city is currently home to stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are framing for their next Bollywood adventure, a love story directed by Karan Johar.

According to sources, the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, is completely set in Delhi, and that’s the reason the stars are stationed in the city for almost 40 days, and try to shoot the majority of the portions. Now, as the actors go around the city to shoot sequences, it is also being saod that they are enjoying ‘dilli ki sardi’.

“The team is in full work mode. They shot some sequences in Unchagaon. Earlier this week, they also shot a roof sequence in the evening at a place in Amar Colony,” shares the insider.

Next on the list is Connaught Place, Bengali Market, Red Fort, Gurugram and Greater Noida.

“There is a house in CP where the team will be shooting, and then will move to Bengali Market, Gurugram, and then there is a house in a residential society in Greater Noida, where they have planned some sequences. Puri film is set in Delhi, and that’s why they will be staying in the city for the next 30-40 days to complete as much as they can,” adds the insider.

According to another well-placed source, the actors are shooting most of the sequences indoors, with one of the reasons being to avoid commotion along with the story demand.

“The team will be shooting in Gurugram for at least three days. The team is shooting most of the scenes indoors, some are inside the houses which they have booked, and then some are in two or three cafes that they finalised,” said the source, adding, “They have finalised different houses in different places of NCR, and every house requires almost 4 to 5 days for shoot. For the cafe, each place requires 2 to 4 days. They are here till December 5-6”.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, who are expected to join the stars for the Delhi schedule soon.

“The actors are really enjoying shooting in Delhi at the moment, because the weather is just perfect. There is a nip in the air, and that’s why they are loving and making the most of the shoot in the capital,” ends the insider.