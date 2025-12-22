Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone twin in black at Mumbai airport, fans love his ‘victory walk’ after Dhurandhar success

Actor Ranveer Singh was seen in public for the first time since the release of his film Dhurandhar. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been unstoppable at the box office, having crossed the ₹500 crore mark in India. The actor smiled as he arrived at the Mumbai airport, twinning in black with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone twinned in black for their appearance together.

Ranveer and Deepika wear matching looks

In a video that was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Ranveer and Deepika were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening. The Bollywood couple were seen in black outfits as they held hands and got out of the car. They smiled as paparazzi clicked pictures, with many calling ‘Dhurandhar’ and requesting Ranveer for a picture. The two held hands and walked ahead.

Internet reacts

Meanwhile, Ranveer's first appearance post the movie's success found its way on Reddit. Many fans commented that the actor radiated a different glow after the movie's unprecedented success, saying that he deserved every bit of it.

One commented, “From the typical chocolate boy to playing Khilji, Bajirao and now Hamza, Ranveer's range is impressive man… he is far better than Ranbir and Vicky,” said one. Another user commented, “I like how they always match. Deepu is only seen with RS now. Waiting for her to make some movie announcements with a bang.” A comment read, “The hottest couple in B-town, no doubt about it!” A person wrote, “Victory walk but make it stylish.”

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The second part is set for release next year in March.