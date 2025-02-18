Ranveer Singh launching his production house? His team calls the rumours untrue

Ranveer was last seen in in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again.(Photo: Instagram)

There had been speculation circulating within the film industry and among fans that Ranveer Singh was looking to expand his horizons and venture into production. However, the actor’s team has now stepped in to deny these claims, labelling them as untrue. Also read: Ranveer Singh holds Deepika Padukone's hand, escorts her to car after cousin's wedding, sees her off with a kiss. Watch

The buzz

Earlier in the day, several reports suggested that the actor is launching his own production house, claiming that “the Baijrao Mastani actor plans to launch his own production company this year. He has already registered a production company and is in the process of setting up its office near his luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi”. It further stated that he has begun curating projects and that Ranveer “is also actively trying to put together a high-concept post-apocalyptic action film”.

Ranveer Singh’s team denies

With the claims starting a conversation, Ranveer’s team issued a statement, dismissing the rumours. His team said that all such chatter that has been hovering around is false.

Denying the development a spokesperson from Ranveer Singh’s team said, “This news is absolutely untrue and there is no development like this so far. He is currently shooting and focusing on his upcoming project”.

Ranveer’s next

Ranveer is busy filming Aditya Dhar's upcoming film, which is yet to be titled. Recently, the actor was spotted in his new avatar on the film's sets, and some pictures and videos from the set have now leaked to social media. In the images, Ranveer was seen in a new look complete with a beard and turban.

It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan. It is believed that he will be seen in the role of a RAW agent on a mission in Pakistan.

He will also be seen in Don 3. In August 2023, Farhan Akhtar revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise with a special announcement video. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the previous versions. Kiara Advani will be joining Ranveer in Don 3

Ranveer was last seen in in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also featured his wife and actor Deepika Padukone.