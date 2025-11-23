Ranveer Singh leads emotional tributes to 26/11, Pahalgam, and Delhi blast victims at Global Peace Honours 2025

Ranveer Singh was among the prominent attendees at the Global Peace Honours 2025. At the event, the Dhurandhar actor honoured the true heroes and the families of the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Rajat Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Rakul Preet Singh, and Anu Malik, were also present. Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani and actor Ranveer Singh during the Walk of Honour during the Global Peace Honours 2025 at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Deepak Salvi)

Ranveer pays tribute to Pahalgam, 26/11, Delhi blast victims

During the ceremony, Ranveer paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam and 26/11 terror attacks, as well as those affected by the recent Delhi car blast. He also saluted the courage and unwavering spirit of India’s soldiers.

Ranveer went on to introduce the nation’s braveheart and 26/11 hero, Shri Sadanand Date, with an emotional speech. He said, “Jeevan ke 35 saal inhone desh ko samarpit kar diye… 26/11 ke baad QRTs, ATCs, aise kayi systems banane mein apna yogdaan diya. Crime Branch, EOW, Force One, ATS, NIA, saare organisations mein apni zimmedari sampoorna nishta se nibhayi. Pune mein janam, Commerce mein Masters, Monitoring of Economic Offences mein PhD, aur kitaabon se pyaar. Zordaar taaliyan… stage par swagat kariye, Aaplya Maharashtra chi shaan – Dr. Sadanand Date ji! ( He dedicated 35 years of his life to the nation… Following the 26/11 attacks, he contributed to the development of systems such as QRTs and ATCs. He fulfilled his responsibilities with complete sincerity in organisations such as the Crime Branch, EOW, Force One, ATS, and NIA. Born in Pune, he holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, a PhD in Monitoring of Economic Offences, and has a deep love for books. A big round of applause… please welcome to the stage the pride of Maharashtra – Dr. Sadanand Date ji!)”

For those unaware, Shri Sadanand Date was seriously injured during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He was among the first responders to confront Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail during the siege.

About the event

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also offered a heartfelt tribute to the victims. In a video shared by ANI on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts, and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks.”