Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan drop cheeky comments on Arjun Kapoor's shirtless 'hot boy summer' pics

Arjun Kapoor's latest photo dump post has received cheeky reactions from his friends Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. The actor, on Wednesday, shared a bunch of pictures in which he posed shirtless, wearing a beanie cap and a pair of shorts, beside a pool.

He shared the pictures with the caption, "Hot Boy Summer" along with the hashtag, "#PhotoDump." Ranveer took to the comments section and dropped a series of emojis featuring water droplets, tongue sticking out, a drooling face and a hot face emoji.

Varun commented, "Apna baccha ki jawaani (Our son's youth)." Arjun's brother-in-law, Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja was also impressed with the pictures. He commented, "okayyyy! good on ya!" Ayushmann Khurrana also wrote, "Bro (fire emoji)." Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa Kapoor commented, "Eye villaaainnn."

The new pictures also give a good look at his wrist tattoo. Earlier this year, Arjun had revealed he inked the alphabet 'A' on his wrist dedicating it to his sister Anshula. "She is the Ace up my sleeve @anshulakapoor & I, intertwined forever in life & also by the letter A," he had written on Instagram while sharing a video of his new ink.

Arjun has been busy with his upcoming projects. The actor will be seen in Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The trailer of which was released last week. In a press statement, Bhoot Police director Pavan Kirpalani had said, "I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film..." The actor has also been occupied with the making of Ek Villain 2. He has also been roped in for Kuttey.

Besides work, Arjun also recently made headlines as he joined his sister Anshula, half-sister Khushi and cousins Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others to attend Rhea Kapoor's wedding. He was also spotted at Antara Marwa's baby shower.