Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she was away from social media, says she suffered a ‘minor accident’: I am better now

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared a health update with her fans saying she suffered a minor accident last month, and is on the road to recovery. She revealed that she was absent from social media because of the same. Rashmika was last seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor(Instagram)

Off social media

On Monday, the actor took to social media, Instagram and X, to share an update about her health. While she didn’t reveal any details of the accident, she stressed that she is much better now.

She also shared a picture of herself in spectacles, holding her head and making a goofy face.

“Hey guys. How've you been? know it's been a whileeeee since I came on here or was even seen in the public,” she began her post.

The actor added, “The reason I haven't been very active in the last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors. I am better now and just for heads up - I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities”.

Rashmika used the post to urge her virtual fam not to ignore their health, writing, “Make it a priority to take care of yourself -always!! Cz life is super fragile and short and we don’t know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness everyday”.

Ending on a lighter note, the actor shared, “Ps: another update I've been eating a lotttttttsssss of laddoos.. (laughing and monkey emoji)”.

Fans send good wishes

As soon as the post went live, her comment section was flooded with good wishes, with her fans praying for her speedy recovery.

“My girl is back and I am glad you are fine now,” wrote one user, with one mentioning, “So glad to hear you’re better, Rashmika! Keep shining and spreading those positive vibes! And enjoy those laddoos”.

“Get well soon. Don’t get tired. Health is wealth,” read one comment. One user wrote, “Take care Rashmika”, with one adding, “Wish you speedy recovery.” “Oh my cutie too much of Cuteness Overloaded. Take care Rashu. we love you so much,” shared one. “Get well soon Rashmika cutie,” wrote another, with one sharing, “So glad to hear you're feeling better! Accidents can be tough, but it’s great to see you bouncing back with such positivity and energy. Keep spreading those good vibes”.

On the work front

Rashmika was last seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be reprising her role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which also brings back Allu Arjun. She also has Sikandar in the pipeline in which she will be seen sharing the screen with actor Salman Khan, and historical Chhaava opposite Vicky Kaushal.