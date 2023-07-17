Ratan Raajputh recalls facing casting couch: 'There was something mixed in the cold drink'

Ratan Raajputh has revealed that she once faced casting couch when she went for auditions for a project and was told about being shortlisted. In a recent interview, she opened up about her own experience and added that she wants the younger generation to know about such incidents, even if they are rare. (Also read: Ratan Rajput says meeting Sushant Singh Rajput’s father gave her hope) Ratan Raajputh is best known for Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

Ratan regularly shares videos on her YouTube channel and her latest one shows her travelling with her mom to Chandigarh and exploring food scene in the city.

Ratan recalls initial days in industry

Ratan Raajputh told Aaj Tak that she considers the motive the real “casting couch”, adding that young and aspiring artists seek her guidance on YouTube and she wants them to know the truth. She also said that it is not the entire industry that can be labelled as bad. Recalling an incident from the time when she had just started out, Ratan told the news channel that she had gone to a hotel in Oshiwara where she also saw several other well-known actors. “I gave my audition but the director wasn't present there. Some co-ordinator of a lower level took my audition and said 'You did so well ma'am. Sir has been talking only about you. Aapka hi hoga (You will make it)'. I said okay."

She also said that she would never go alone to auditions during those days and had a friend with her at the time when it happened. She was handed a script and asked to get ready for a meeting, though she “didn't really understand what was going on”.

‘Something mixed in the cold drink’

Ratan then revealed that she had to go to a different hotel where her host was insisted that she have a cold drink. “They offered us cold drink and kept insisting on it. We took a sip, even though we didn't want to. Then they said they would call me for another audition. My friend and I reached home and I started feeling a bit uneasy. That was when I began wondering if there was something mixed in the cold drink.” The actor got a call for another audition a few hours later, but she did not go, she added that the script was bad.

Ratan's career

Ratan started her tinsel town journey with the TV show Raavan in 2006. Soon, she became a household face when she first featured as Laali in the 2009 TV show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Her popularity even enabled her to bag her own reality show -Ratan Ka Rishta in 2010. She later participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7.

Ratan took a break in late 2017 after her father was diagnosed with cancer. She returned to acting in 2019 with Vighnaharta Ganesh. Her most recent appearances include Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein which started in 2020.

