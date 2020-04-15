Ratan Raajputh on self-isolation in a small village: People elsewhere are watching Ramayan on TV, I am reading it

tv

While most celebrities are inside their homes in Mumbai, relatively comfortable with all amenities, actor Ratan Raajputh is self-isolating herself in a small village in Bihar. While she refuses to tell us the exact location, she shares how she has been coping with the situation so far.

“I was here for a project, and there are three other people along with me. We didn’t have much information about the lockdown since there was no television here. We didn’t know if we have to stay wherever we are, or we could go home. Hence, we decided to stay here. There’s an uncle who gave us two places to stay in, and a stove with utensils. We are leading a very basic life currently. There’s the water supply which is there for a couple of hours, so we have to do all work in that time,” reveals the 32-year-old.

Meanwhile, Raajputh, has been chronicling her village lockdown experiences on social media and sharing tidbits from her daily life with her followers. “I remember, when I had first come to Mumbai to struggle, I ate so much vada-pav, that today I can’t eat it! Similarly, in this lockdown, I have eaten so much dal because there are no vegetables. It’s a good time to introspect, and I am investing this time on myself. The house I am living in, I cleaned that, and found copies of the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayan. People are watching Ramayan, I am reading it! Also, I never thought I would like writing so much,” she shares.

The actor says she’s got to learn so much in this short time, both about herself and life. For starters, she now thinks not just about herself, but for other people as well. “I am not thinking ‘when will I get out of this situation’, that selfish thought is not there. Earlier, we were just limited to our work and family. In this crisis, I have got out of that, and I am thinking about India, and what my participation can be. Our Prime Minister and the government alone can’t do everything, we have to be active too,” Raajputh signs off.

