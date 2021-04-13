Raveena Tandon announces web series named Legacy with Akshaye Khanna, see pics

Actors Raveena Tandon and Akshaye Khanna will be seen together for the first time in a web show, named Legacy. Raveena took to her Instagram to make the announcement.

Sharing the news with pictures, she wrote: "Wishing you all a very Happy #gudipadwa #chetichand #chaitrnavratri #ramadan ! Immensely happy to announce my next web series LEGACY. Will be sharing the screen with Akshaye Khanna for the first time. Directed by Vijay Gutte. Produced by After Studios, AA Films and Sunny Bakshi. #AkshayeKhanna @vijay.gutte #Legacy @legacy_webseries @after_studios #AAFilmsIndia @sunnybakshiinmumbai." She also shared pictures with Akshaye and their director Vijay Gutte.

Raveena will be seen next in Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2. She will reportedly play a politician in the film. In October last year, on Raveena's birthday, her look from KGF 2 was revealed by the makers.

Sharing a picture, the Twitter handle of makers Hombale Films said: "HE Gavel to brutality!!! Wishing the powerhouse #RamikaSen, @TandonRaveena a very Happy Birthday. #KGFChapter2" She will appear in a negative role.

Akshaye, after a long hiatus, was seen in two films in 2019 - Section 375 and The Accidental Prime Minister. Writing about Section 375, the Hindustan Times review said: "Courtroom drama is Bollywood’s favourite formula that is tried-and-tested. With power-packed punchlines, influential lawyers fighting high-profile cases, and the verdict mostly giving out a strong message, courtroom tales are known to be gripping. And, therefore, it’s no surprise how Section 375, based on Section 375 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), effortlessly manages to register its presence in the minds of people. Directed by Ajay Bahl with actors Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles, it’s surely a brave and relevant film that tackles a rather complex issue — of laws made to protect women, and the very same laws being misused by women for their vested interest. The way narrative switches from one person’s point of view to another’s, presents both sides of the story."

His last appearance was in 2020's Sab Kushal Mangal.

