Raveena Tandon leaves Shilpa Shetty stunned as she channels Akshay Kumar in Chura Ke Dil Mera performance, watch

Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon let their hair down as they danced to Chura Ke Dil Mera. The song, from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, featured Shilpa with Akshay Kumar. Raveena, who is the special guest on Super Dancer 4, channelled Akshay as she danced with Shilpa.

In a video shared by Sony Television on Instagram, Shilpa and Raveena replicated the hook steps, including the famous hip thrusts. At ond point, Raveena also dove to the floor, leaving Shilpa stunned. The performance left the contestants and Shilpa's fellow judge Geeta Kapur cheering.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari, an action-comedy directed by Sameer Malkan, featured Shilpa and Akshay along with Saif Ali Khan and Rageshwari. The film was a hit. In 2011, there were rumours that a sequel of the film was in the works. However, Saif denied the reports.

“I don’t know if Akshay would like to play the original role once again since the cop didn’t have as much to do as the hero in the original. I am just kidding. But once, I had jokingly asked Akki about the film and he had told me he would like to play the hero this time around. There are no plans to make the sequel though,” Saif told Hindustan Times at the time.

Meanwhile, Raveena is the latest guest on Super Dancer 4. Last week, the show played host to Roja star Madhoo Shah.

As for Shilpa, the actor is slowly getting back on her feet after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra's arrest. She stepped away from the spotlight in July after he was arrested for being alleged involved in a porn racket. While she hasn't shared her stand on the case, she requested fans and media to give her and the family privacy. She had also taken a break from Super Dancer at that point but returned in the second half of August.