Raveena Tandon replies after fan whom she refused a selfie in London contacted her: I’ll meet you, take a pic together

Days after Raveena Tandon apologised to her fan in London for abruptly leaving without clicking a selfie, the actor has now shared more details. Taking to her social media platforms, Raveena shared posts and screenshots of her recent conversation with her fan Bhavin Patel. Raveena apologised to him again, assured that she would meet him in London and take a picture together. (Also Read | Raveena Tandon apologises to fans for not taking pics, clarifies why she ‘panicked’) Raveena Tandon is currently in London.

Raveena responds to fan who contacted her

Reacting to her long note, Bhavin replied to the actor on X (formerly Twitter), "Hi Raveena, I dropped you a dm on Instagram regarding this matter. Thanks Bhav." She replied, "Yes Bhavin, am glad I found you! Bro. I’m really sorry for that day. I panicked. Thank you for getting in touch with Reema, will surely meet you here in London and take a picture together too.. @bhavpatel07."

Raveena shares fan's message

On her Instagram Stories, Raveena shared what Bhavin wrote for her after her post on X. It read, Hello Reema, this Bhavin, I just read Raveena Instagram post regarding an incident that took place a few days ago London. Please could you share this to her. Hi Raveena, my is Bhavin Patel from London and the story which was uploaded on Instagram story today regarding about incident, just to let you know that I was the guy who approached you at...few days ago."

Raveena's fan says he was excited to see her

"I was walking and I was pretty sure I saw you and I was excited that I saw you and I really wanted a photo because I grew up watching your movies and I have been following your career from day one and you are my favourite actress that's why I approached you because I was hoping to get a photo," he added.

Raveena shared what Bhavin wrote for her.

Fan told her not to apologise

He concluded, "I can fully understand from a woman's point of view that it can be scary when guys approached, especially when you are away from home. And you do not need to apologise and I was upset what happened because I was in shock. Whatever happened, you are still my favourite. After reading the story, my respect has increased."

Why Raveena didn't pose with her fan

Raveena recently took to X, explaining why she reacted the way she did. "Hi, this is just to put on record. That a few days ago in London, I was walking by and a few men approached me, I anyway have heard not such great things about the crime situation here, so I withdrew a bit when they asked if I was who I am, and my first instinct was to say no and walk away even faster as I was alone, they just wanted a picture I guess, and I most of the time oblige, but after the incident that happened in Bandra a few months ago, has left me a bit nervous and traumatised, so when I’m with people I am ok, but alone I still get a bit nervous these days."

"I should’ve probably given them a photo as maybe they were innocent fans, but I panicked and walked away fast and just asked a security guy for help. I have felt really bad after this incident, and would want to apologise to them through this medium if they are reading, that it was not my intention to offend. I’m really sorry. Hope I can meet you again and click a picture with you maybe. I try my best to be accessible and normal, but I fail at times. So sorry guys. I hope you are reading this and know that, I shouldn’t have panicked," she had said.

Earlier in June, a scuffle involving Raveena's driver was reported outside her house in Mumbai.