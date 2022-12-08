Raveena Tandon slips into red dress as she poses with red roses and candles, jokes about it

Raveena Tandon has shared some solo pictures clicked in a romantic setting. However, she gave a funny caption as she shared them on Instagram. She is seen in a strapless red dress, with a rose in her hair and red hearts in the background as she poses behind red candles and a row of several red roses. Also read: Raveena Tandon poses with Karan Johar, Kajol, Rekha at Manish Malhotra’s birthday party. See pics

Sharing them on Instagram, Raveena wrote, "Mem Batti, Gulaabo, aur mien." She didn't reveal the reason behind the celebration.

Raveena Tandon shared a new post on Instagram.

Raveena Tandon poses behind roses and candles.

A fan commented on her post, “Membatti gulag aur ap ka sahab deadly combination, koi bechara mar jana h aj (candles, roses and you make a deadly combinaton, it will kill someone today).” Another wrote, “Raveena mam you are looking very beautiful and always young whenever come to Instagram.” One more fan commented, “looking beautiful and gorgeous darling.”

Raveena had recently attended designer Manish Malhotra's intimate birthday celebration at his home on Sunday. In the pictures, she was seen sitting on veteran actor's Rekha's lap or sitting on the floor besides her as they both joined Manish and others for some fun pics.

Raveena was last seen in KGF Chapter 2. She had also made her OTT debut with her web series Aranyak. She played a cop in Aranyak and was the lead actor.

Raveena was recently shooting for her next, titled Patna Shukla, in Bhopal. She had shared a few videos of her riding a scooty in a saree, relishing samosas and meeting locals in Bhopal. The Arbaaz Khan film also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik.

Raveena will also be seen in Ghudchadi. It is family entertainer also starring Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan and Kushalii Kumar. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON