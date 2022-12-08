Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon slips into red dress as she poses with red roses and candles, jokes about it

Raveena Tandon slips into red dress as she poses with red roses and candles, jokes about it

bollywood
Published on Dec 08, 2022 10:45 AM IST

Raveena Tandon has shared new pictures of herself clicked with some red roses, red hearts and red candles. The actor, too, is seen in a red dress.

Raveena Tandon has shared new solo pictures on Instagram.
Raveena Tandon has shared new solo pictures on Instagram.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Raveena Tandon has shared some solo pictures clicked in a romantic setting. However, she gave a funny caption as she shared them on Instagram. She is seen in a strapless red dress, with a rose in her hair and red hearts in the background as she poses behind red candles and a row of several red roses. Also read: Raveena Tandon poses with Karan Johar, Kajol, Rekha at Manish Malhotra’s birthday party. See pics

Sharing them on Instagram, Raveena wrote, "Mem Batti, Gulaabo, aur mien." She didn't reveal the reason behind the celebration.

Raveena Tandon shared a new post on Instagram.
Raveena Tandon shared a new post on Instagram.
Raveena Tandon poses behind roses and candles.
Raveena Tandon poses behind roses and candles.

A fan commented on her post, “Membatti gulag aur ap ka sahab deadly combination, koi bechara mar jana h aj (candles, roses and you make a deadly combinaton, it will kill someone today).” Another wrote, “Raveena mam you are looking very beautiful and always young whenever come to Instagram.” One more fan commented, “looking beautiful and gorgeous darling.”

Raveena had recently attended designer Manish Malhotra's intimate birthday celebration at his home on Sunday. In the pictures, she was seen sitting on veteran actor's Rekha's lap or sitting on the floor besides her as they both joined Manish and others for some fun pics.

Raveena was last seen in KGF Chapter 2. She had also made her OTT debut with her web series Aranyak. She played a cop in Aranyak and was the lead actor.

Raveena was recently shooting for her next, titled Patna Shukla, in Bhopal. She had shared a few videos of her riding a scooty in a saree, relishing samosas and meeting locals in Bhopal. The Arbaaz Khan film also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik.

Raveena will also be seen in Ghudchadi. It is family entertainer also starring Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan and Kushalii Kumar. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raveena tandon
raveena tandon

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out