Rekha reacts as Deepika calls her aura magnetic: 'Incredibly heartening to see how new generation resonates with me'

Rekha made a rare appearance on an international magazine's cover, and in the accompanying interview spoke about her life, career and much more. In the interview, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone gushed over the veteran actor. While Shah Rukh said Rekha's charisma was unmatched, Deepika spoke about Rekha's aura. Also read: Rekha exudes royalty as she poses for new magazine photoshoot Deepika Padukone and Rekha attend an awards event in 2018 in Mumbai. (File Photo: AFP)

As Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan spoke about why they remain in awe of Rekha, the veteran actor also opened up on what it is like seeing 'this new generation' resonate with her, when so many of her colleagues 'have been long forgotten'.

What Deepika and Shah Rukh said about Rekha

In Vogue Arabia’s July/August 2023 issue, Deepika was quoted as saying, "Rekha’s aura is magnetic. She can effortlessly captivate an entire audience with just a glance, and her performances are a masterclass in acting." Shah Rukh also said that Rekha's ‘charisma is unmatched’, and she leaves an indelible mark on every role she portrays.

Rekha's reaction

The veteran actor said in the same interview, “Today there is an avalanche of young talent with extraordinary skills and I am thoroughly impressed by their debut performances. And it gives me great pleasure that I am here to witness their rise. It is also incredibly heartening to see how they resonate with me when so many of my colleagues have been long forgotten by this new generation. They recognise that the work I do now, very sparingly, is still done with a sense of great reverence for the craft, with gratitude, and absolute love.”

Rekha's career

Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), for which she won the National Film Award for Best Actress, Khubsoorat, Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila. She was last seen in R Balki-directed Shamitabh, which was released in 2015. The actor also featured in a special medley song in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

Rekha was recently on the small screen in the promo of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the same Vogue Arabia interview, she also explained why she has not starred in any project for years. She said that with time she has earned the 'luxury to simply say no' to a project.

