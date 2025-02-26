Remo D’Souza's directorial dance drama Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan, to release on this date

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Be Happy have announced its release date. The dance drama, directed by Remo D'Souza, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 14. Abhishek Bachchan's next after I Want To Talk has a release date.

About the film

According to the makers, Be Happy is a heartfelt story that blends family bonds, dreams, and love. The film stars Nora Fatehi and Inayat Verma in lead roles, along with Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in supporting roles.

The film will be available in Hindi and will also be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada for audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Abhishek plays Shiv, a dedicated single father to his lively and intelligent daughter, Dhara (Inayat Verma). Dhara dreams of performing on the country's biggest dance reality show. However, an unexpected crisis threatens to crush her dream, leaving Shiv with a tough choice.

To keep his daughter's hopes alive, he embarks on an extraordinary journey--challenging fate, rediscovering himself, and finding the true meaning of happiness.

The film is produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza under the banner of Remo D'Souza Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Speaking about the film, director Remo D'Souza said: "For Lizelle and me, Be Happy is a true passion project--a deeply moving story that celebrates the special bond between a father and daughter through the magic of music and dance. It's a relationship that's universal and transcends cultures, and we wanted to bring that emotion to life in a way that feels both authentic and uplifting," as per the press note.

Abhishek was last seen in the film I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani, Johny Lever, Pearle Dey, and Kristin Goddard.

I Want to Talk explored themes of resilience, human connection, and a father's emotional journey to mend his relationship with his daughter. The story followed Arjun Sen, a Bengali man who had lived the "American Dream." His life took a dramatic turn when he learned he had only 100 days to live.

This news forced him to reflect on his past choices and set out on a journey to reconnect with his estranged seven-year-old daughter. The film portrayed a touching story of hope, redemption, and father-daughter love.

