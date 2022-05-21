Rhea Kapoor shares barely ‘edited’ swimsuit look from Maldives. See pics

Rhea Kapoor shared an Instagram post on Saturday, where she is seen posing inside a swimming pool, while on vacation in the Maldives. At first glance, the most noteworthy aspect of the images is the beautiful location, but a closer look at Rhea’s caption for her pictures revealed that the stylist and film producer was being witty and vulnerable, at the same time. Captured by her ‘reluctant insta husband,’ Karan Boolani, Rhea said, in the photos, she had ‘kept the editing to a minimum.’ Read more: Step inside Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's rented flat that they've made their own, don't miss the cosiest bedroom ever

In the Instagram post, Rhea, who is the younger sister of actor Sonam Kapoor, reflected on her experience in a bikini, writing, “I’ve kept the editing to a minimum because I’ve decided to grow up and own my hips. I eat pasta and I cannot lie.”

In one of the two vacation pics she shared, Rhea is seen standing in a pool. In the second photo, she is seen swimming backwards. Rhea was seen sporting a pink swimsuit in the photos, which were clicked by her husband, filmmaker Karan Boolani.

Rhea Kapoor during her Maldives vacation.

Rhea Kapoor gave a peek on Instagram of her latest vacation.

Many celebrities, including actor and fashion designer Masaba Gupta applauded Rhea for sharing the pics. Masaba commented on the post, "Beauty on beach duty.” Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Athiya Shetty too appreciated Rhea’s look, and left emojis on her post. Rhea is known for her fashion sense; she is the curator behind some of sister Sonam’s most iconic looks till date.

Rhea Kapoor had recently also shared a series of pool pics from her Maldives vacation. “Lobster rolls forever,” she captioned her post featuring photos of the food she enjoyed during her beach holiday.

In August 2021, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married in an intimate ceremony at her father Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended only by close family and friends. The guest list included Rhea's cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncles Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and aunt Maheep Kapoor. The first look of the newlyweds was shared by Rhea on her Instagram.

