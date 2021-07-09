Richa Chadha pitches in to empower youth by reflecting on her mistakes

Actor Richa Chadha believes the world needs to steer the youth in the right direction to re-establish, refresh and reset the present status of the society. And she intends to do it by speaking her truth, including her mistakes and insecurities, at an upcoming global virtual event.

“Empowerment of the youth is our responsibility, and for them to learn from our good experiences as well as mistakes, we must share them openly with them. Establishing trust with the youth is extremely important, and guiding them towards the path of social justice is a must,” asserts the 34-year-old.

As someone who has always been vocal about the good and bad part of the society, Chadha is “thrilled” to get an opportunity to openly address the youth.

At the event, titled Youth Power for Social Justice: An Interactive Conversation, to be held virtually on July 10, the Madam Chief Minister actor will also urge the youth to be “bold, stay informed, and work towards making the world a better place to live in”. Her focus would be on the age group between 11-18 along with their families, especially in the US, South Asia, and the South Asian diaspora.

Sharing one’s vulnerabilities, believes Chadha, helps the youth sail through the growing up years, and find confidence.

“By instigating curiosity in them and helping them through their insecurities by sharing personal experiences from when we were their age, I believe they can gain the confidence to overcome difficulties. Also, they can build a way to make a difference not just in their own lives but in the entire world,” expresses the actor, who will be accompanied by Rajmohan Gandhi, a historian and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, and author Simran Jeet Singh.