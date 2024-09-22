Richa Chadha shares unseen pics from her maternity photoshoot: You will always have value, lil girl

This Daughter’s Day is extra special for Richa Chadha as she is celebrating it with her baby girl. The actor marked the day by sharing some unseen photographs from her maternity shoot, saying she is looking forward to seeing these pictures with her little girl one day. Also read: Richa Chadha on motherhood: We have a 4kg boss at home and we work as per her timelines Richa Chadha gave birth to a baby girl on July 16. (Instagram)

Richa's special post

Richa took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures from the shoot, and share a special message for her little girl.

In the images, she is seen flaunting her baby bump with pride, wearing a saree artistically to hide her modesty. She switched off comments while sharing the pictures.

“Maya Angelou said “My mother shed her protective love down around me and without knowing why, people sensed I had value”. You will always have value, lil girl,” she began in her post.

Narrating the story behind the shoot, Richa added, “These photos were taken in month 9 of my pregnancy by @harshphotography11 . The sacred geometry symbols on my body have been painted by @avantika_1988 . The flower of life on my navel, and the symbol of the divine feminine on my chest. Little did I know at the time that I would have a daughter”.

In the post, Richa describes women as “sacred vessels of the universe, clones herself to make another in her image”.

“Happy Daughter’s day little girl. We will see these pictures together one day, where you posed inside and I was bursting at the seams… this one is for us, so outsiders can look but can’t speak,” she ended.

About the couple

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are the newest celebrity parents in Bollywood. Just days after the actors posed for a maternity photoshoot ahead of the arrival of their first child, they announced the birth of their baby girl, who was born on July 16.

The couple had said in a joint statement, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!”

Earlier, Richa and Ali had shared the news about her pregnancy in a joint Instagram post, which said, “1+1 = 3.” They captioned it as, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey. The actors announced their marriage in September 2022 and tied the knot in Lucknow in October. She was last seen in the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix.