Richa Chadha slams Indigo for her flights' delay, reacts to attack on pilot: 'Surprised only one person got assaulted'

Amid nationwide flight delays, several actors, such as Radhika Apte and Sonu Sood, have shared their ordeal. Now, Richa Chadha, too, has shared that she had to face long delays in her recent flights. On Wednesday, the actor took to X, and narrated the experience of taking three flights in three days and how both her domestic Indigo flights were delayed by four hours. Also read: Radhika Apte shares post as she and her flight co-passengers are locked in aerobridge with no access to washroom, water Richa Chadha shares her experience of flight delays, blames lack of accountability.

Richa Chadha's tweet on flight delay

Richa Chadha said that factors such as fog in Delhi and the recent air show in Mumbai might have contributed to Indigo's challenges, but also blamed 'lack of accountability' for the chaos.

She began by writing, “On my 3rd flight in 3 days… day 1, @IndiGo6E delayed by over 4 hours. Day 2, @IndiGo6E delayed by 4 hours. But the only direct flights on some routes are often Indigo. Day 3, international flight, no problem. On the 14th of Jan, there was an air show in Mumbai, because of which the runway was closed in the morning. And then fog/smog in North India - Delhi runway closed. Ripple effect? Flights delayed all over the country, staff overextended.”

'Common citizens suffer'

Richa also reacted to the recent video that showed a passenger physically assaulting an Indigo pilot, further writing, "I am surprised only one person got physically assaulted because tempers were running very high (I don’t condone violence). Lesson: Monopoly - whether airlines, airport ownership or leadership - creates lack of accountability. Common citizens suffer, with no recourse. Till we don’t recognise it, we will be at a disadvantage while paying through our noses. And if we don’t wake up, we deserve it haina (right)?"

Richa's tweet comes days after actors Radhika Apte and Sonu Sood had taken to their social media handles to share their not-so-pleasant travel experiences. Radhika had said on Instagram that she and her co-passengers were locked on aerobridge for hours at Mumbai airport.

