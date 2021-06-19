RIP Milkha Singh: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar remember the icon, call him 'inspiring'

Bollywood is shocked and emotional at the death of iconic athlete, Milkha Singh. Stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar and others paid tributes to 'The Flying Sikh' on social media.

Milkha Singh died on Friday at the age of 91. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in May. "It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm on the 18th of June 2021," read a family statement.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir."

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh." Taapsee Pannu wrote, "And he flew away."

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir."

Sunny Deol wrote, "The nation will remember you & seek inspiration from your life forever. #MilkhaSingh."

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for Covid-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh died of Covid-19 at the age of 85 on June 13. The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is still the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements.