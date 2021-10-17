Riteish Deshmukh says Shah Rukh Khan once told him ‘I am ready to marry you’, here is why

Riteish Deshmukh recalled gifting an iPhone to Shah Rukh Khan when it was first launched. Shah Rukh was so impressed by the present that he called Riteish later that night and told him, “I am ready to marry you.”

In an interview, Riteish said that when iPhones were first launched, he got his hands on two phones and knowing that Shah Rukh was a ‘huge technology fan’, he sent him one.

Speaking with Mashable India, Riteish said, “I must have been one of the first people in Mumbai who had those two phones at that time. Because someone was coming from America, he just got it. The day it was launched, uss din mere haath mein the (it was in my hand the same day).”

Riteish felt that Shah Rukh would appreciate the phone and sent him one. At 11 in the night, Riteish got a call from Shah Rukh, who was all praise for the phone and called it ‘mind-blowing’. Riteish laughed as he revealed what Shah Rukh told him next: “I am ready to marry you.”

A qualified architect, Riteish also talked about designing Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment office, and how it happened quite ‘randomly’. Shah Rukh called one day and asked Riteish to design his office.

“I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and what bigger opportunity! I mean, sharing screen space with him was big enough but to do something for him was even more for me. I told him, ‘I’ll get better architects, I’ll work with them, and we’ll get the office that you want.’ He said, ‘Better architects main bhi le kar aa sakta hoon par main chahta hoon ki tu design kare (Even I can get better architects but I want you to design it). I like you’,” Riteish said.

Shah Rukh made a cameo appearance in Riteish’s film Heyy Babyy. In 2018, when Riteish moved the release of his Marathi film Mauli, so as to not clash with Zero, Shah Rukh called him ‘chota bhai (younger brother)’ in an appreciative tweet.