Ritesh Sidhwani bats for movie ticket prices to be reduced: ‘It's stopping people from coming to theatres’

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani attended the trailer launch of Superboys Of Malegaon in Mumbai on Wednesday. At the event, he mentioned that high ticket prices are stopping people from coming to the theatres, citing footfall during Cinema Day as an example. (Also Read: Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora's Superboys of Malegaon to release in theatres next month. Check details) Producer Ritesh Sidhwani spoke about ticket pricing at the trailer launch of Superboys Of Malegaon.(PTI)

Ritesh Sidhwani on ticket prices

During the press meet after the launch, actors Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora were asked if they preferred OTT or theatrical releases. Vineet joked, “Mere haath mein katora hai. Jo daalna hai, daal do. (I have a bowl in my hand. Give me whatever you want)” Ritesh also joined in the conversation and said, “I am standing in a theatre, that too in the presence of Anil Thadani. But I’d like to note that what’s stopping people from coming to theatres is the pricing of tickets.”

He stated that if footfall has to increase, tickets needs to be priced more reasonably, stating, “On Cinema Day, we see ticket prices go down and you see a lot more footfall. So if that were to change and they could somehow have a price which is more affordable for a larger audience. There are too many options, I know people keep thinking we can watch this on streaming. But on streaming you have to wait for a movie which is in theatre for almost 8-10 weeks.”

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti also attended the event, along with Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India. Nasir Shaikh, the pioneer of the Malegaon film industry, was also present.

About Superboys Of Malegaon

Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema and written by Varun Grover, features Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in lead roles. It is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon. The film will be released theatrically on February 28 in India, the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.