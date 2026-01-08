Rohit Shetty talks about not winning a single award despite 17 films: ‘I’m only invited for hosting’

Rohit was among the guests who attended the INCA press meet in Mumbai. The event was also attended by producer Dil Raju , director Anand L. Rai, Lakshmi Manchu , Manoj Tiwari and Khushboo, among others. While interacting with the paparazzi, Rohit said, “Mere aur awards ka door-door tak koi rishta-naata nahi hai. 17 filmein ho gayi hain, sirf hosting ke liye jaata hoon (There is absolutely no connection between me and awards. I’ve done 17 films and only invited there for hosting).”

Over the years, Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has entertained audiences with films such as the Golmaal franchise, Singham and more. However, the director has not received a single award so far. In a recent press interaction at the Indian National Cine Academy (INCA), Rohit took a self-deprecating dig at himself, quipping that he has no relationship with awards.

During the press meet, Rohit also spoke about the North–South debate and said, “If no one asks this question, then everyone will simply celebrate films. Ever since cinema began, production houses from there have been making films here, directors from there have been making films here, and films from here have been made in the South. It only becomes slightly controversial when someone makes an official remake. All of this has been happening since the 1950s. I think we should all celebrate cinema.”

He added, “The world is getting smaller because of social media; everyone knows each other now. Why don’t we all come together and create something so that when we are recognised globally, people don’t ask which state someone is from? They should simply know that he or she is an Indian actor, director or producer.”

About Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film In 2024, Rohit directed Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The film was a moderate success at the box office, collecting ₹372.4 crore worldwide.

The filmmaker recently confirmed that he is now focusing on Golmaal 5. In a conversation with ANI, Rohit said, “I would like to take a break from the cop universe. I have been continuously working on cop films since 2008, but now I am really looking forward to making comedy films. Golmaal is coming next.”