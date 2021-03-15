Roohi box office day 4: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy records a bumper Sunday, earns ₹12.58 crore
- Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's film Roohi has recorded the the first weekend collection at ₹12.58 crore, a big jump for any movie released in India after the coronavirus lockdown.
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest horror comedy Roohi has recorded a promising weekend at the box office. It is the first major Hindi film to release theatrically after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.
After seeing a significant jump in Saturday's figures, Roohi saw another small leap on Sunday. It collected ₹3.85 crore on day four. The current total stands at ₹12.58 crore, as per a statement by the film's makers.
Following is the per-day collection so far:
Day 1 Thursday: ₹3.06 cr
Day 2 Friday : ₹2.25 cr
Day 3 Saturday: ₹3.42 cr
Day 4 Sunday: ₹3.85 cr
Roohi, which released on March 11, had an impressive opening of ₹3.06 crore on the first day despite the pandemic and rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.
Directed by Hardik Mehta of Kaamyaab fame, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films. It is also backed by Fukrey filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.
Roohi stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma with Janhvi Kapoor. It is about a woman possessed by a 'chudail' and the two men who try to kidnap her. It is a follow-up to Dinesh Vijan's Stree and a predecessor to the upcoming Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan.
Also read: Akshay Kumar struggles as he goes down water slide, daughter Nitara can't stop laughing. Watch video from Maldives vacay
The box office performance of Roohi is being keenly observed by trade pundits as they gear up for a packed movie slate, starting from biggies like actioner Mumbai Saga and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina, which are up for release later this month.
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's much-awaited action film Sooryavanshi, directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is set to open theatrically on April 30 worldwide, the makers announced Sunday.
