Rumoured lovebirds Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda celebrated New Year together? These unseen pics are a proof

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the New Year with his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam in Jamnagar. However, his daughter, Suhana Khan seemingly missed the family celebration to party with her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda. The rumoured lovebirds' pic from their New Year celebration surfaced on the internet. Suhana Khan celebrated New Year with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda.

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan celebrated New Year together

Agastya Nanda's fan page on Instagram shared the photos of the actor partying with his rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan. The actors were seen posing with two of their friends in one of the photos. Suhana stunned in a grey shimmery bodycon dress and Agastya looked dapper in a grey pinstriped suit. The actors' excitement was quite visible on their faces. In another picture, they were seen tying their cards to the Wish Tree.

They were earlier spotted at Alibaug, sparking rumours of celebrating New Year at Shah Rukh Khan's farmhouse. In a video shared by a fan, the rumoured couple was seen walking side by side and boarding a speed boat. Suhana Khan also grabbed attention for her cute gesture towards a cat being held by a woman.

For the unversed, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their Bollywood debut together in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film was directly released on OTT and received mixed-to-negative response from the audience. The duo has been spotted spending time together several times, sparking dating rumours. However, they have been tight-lipped about the rumours.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's upcoming movies

Suhana Khan is now set to make her grand theatrical debut alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan in the action thriller, King. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and is reportedly being directed by Sidharth Anand. It is said to go on the floors in 2025. Agastya Nanda, on the other hand, will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. The biographical drama is based on the life of celebrated war hero Arun Khetarpal and will also feature Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.