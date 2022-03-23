Saba Ali Khan praises Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 83: 'This reminded me of Abba'

Saba Ali Khan is all praises for Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, that was recently released on OTT platforms. Saba, daughter of late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, said the film reminded her of the times when she used to watch cricket matches with her ‘abba’ (f. 83, which was released in the cinema in December last year, is based on the Indian national cricket team's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup under Kapil Dev's captaincy. Also Read| Kapil Dev reveals Ranveer Singh's 83 did not affect him on first watch

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning, Saba said she "loved" 83 movie. Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram Stories, Saba added the sticker "Must Watch," along with a long note about her experience of watching it. Saba started her post by mentioning the average performance of the film at the Box Office. She wrote, "I loved this movie! I agree, the pandemic may have affected its performance in theatres and perhaps fans preferred other movies. #LiveAndLetLive."

Saba Pataudi shares a note about 83 on Instagram Stories.

Saba remembered her late father, who was popularly known with the nickname Tiger for his fierce personality, and wrote, "This reminded me of Abba, and us watching matches together," adding a red heart emoji. The former cricketer, who was also the father to actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, is considered one of India's greatest cricket captains and played for the national team for 14 years. He died of respiratory failure on 22 September 2011.

In her post, Saba also praised the acting of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and his wife Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi. She wrote, "Kapil played by @RanveerSingh was brilliant. Each player...nailed their respective parts. @DeepikaPadukone as Romi...You too!" She concluded by calling the film's director Kabir Singh a "genius," and added, "Thank you for 83!"

83 also starred Hardy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. It has now been made available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix India. The film underperformed at the box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, it collected ₹109 crore nett in India and ₹63.94 crore nett overseas and a total of ₹193.73 crore nett worldwide. The total budget of the film was said to be around ₹280 crore.

