Saba Ali Khan shares cute pictures of nephews Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, calls them 'munchkins'

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared cute pictures of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She posted two unseen pictures of her nephews from their Jaisalmer trip. Recently, Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others celebrated veteran actor Sharmila Tagore's 78th birthday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The family members shared pictures from their trip on social media handles. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday in Jaisalmer. See pics)

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Saba shared a series of pictures of Taimur and Jehangir from their jungle safari. She gave captions to every picture of her nephews. In the pictures, Taimur and Jehangir twinned in white full sleeved T-shirt. Jehangir opted for a blue cap. In one of the pictures, he held his water bottle while posing with his brother Taimur. In another picture, Jehangir took a sip of water from the bottle and Taimur made a pout while looking away from the camera.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Saba wrote, “MY Munchkins (red heart and evil eye amulet emojis). Captured...in motion! (camera emoji) 1: Bua jaan says let's spot the animals on the road kids! (camera emoji) 2 : Jehjaan, looks at the goats n camel while we drive..Tim is like this is pointless! Lol (camera emoji). 3 : Tim looks like , seriously this is exciting?? Jeh, Hmm i agree bhai! (brother) ...taking a sip from his bottle.”

Reacting to the pictures, one of Saba's fans wrote, “They seem like Saif and male version of Kareena (red heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “Taimur is pouting exactly like his mom.” Other fan wrote, “Awww..Tim's pout and Jeh's chubby cheeks..Mashallah (red heart, kiss and hug emojis).” “God bless! I enjoy every moment, seeing them..we are very fond of you all and wait for these photos! Loved them..A big bear hug..Royal kids!”, added another person. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

On December 20, Taimur turned six. Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan shared several unseen pictures and a video of the birthday boy on their Instagram.

Saba Ali Khan is the sister of Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother Sharmila Tagore's profession and became actors, Saba is a jewellery designer and custodian of Waqf properties in Bhopal. She often shares pictures of her nieces and nephews on her social media handle.

