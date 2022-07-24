Saba Azad can't take eyes off Hrithik Roshan as they return from London trip with his son and family. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad were spotted walking hand in hand as they came out from the Mumbai airport. on Saturday night. They were accompanied by Hrithik's son Hrehaan, mom Pinky Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan. The couple made their relationship official in April. Also Read: Hrithik Roshan puts his arms around girlfriend Saba Azad as they bond over jazz music in London. Watch

In the video, Saba and Hrithik talk to each other as they walked holding hands. She often looked at him as the made their way to their car. One person commented, “A lucky girl with the Greek god.” Another person asked, “Are you guys getting married?” One person called them “cute.”

Saba and Hrithik recently went to London for a trip and shared pictures on their Instagram handles.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. Hrithik's uncle, Rajesh Roshan, shared the family photo on Instagram that featured Saba with family members, including Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan, and Hridaan, among others.

Hrithik often comments on Saba's Instagram posts. A few months back, she shared a video of herself saying, "I love screen tests!! Loooove!! Never understood why people don’t like em - for me, it’s the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp - what’s better than being able to inhabit a new character every day and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head, I fancy myself a chameleon fun fun fun!!" He commented, "Woah … ha. I like."

Saba was recently seen in the film Rocket Boys, Hrithik complimented Saba for her performance and wrote, “@sabazad - you are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me.”

Hrithik will be next seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The movie, a remake of the Tamil film of the same name, is slated to arrive in cinemas on September 30, 2022.

