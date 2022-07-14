Hrithik Roshan puts his arms around girlfriend Saba Azad as they bond over jazz music in London. Watch

Singer-actor Saba Azad just shared new pictures with Hrithik Roshan from their recent trip to London. Both had a great time visiting a jazz club in the city and their pictures and videos speak volumes about it. They were previously in Paris. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad bid goodbye to Paris)

In the first picture, Hrithik in a cool all-black look is seen capturing a moment with Saba as both hold drinks in their hands. Next was a video recorded during a jazz performance attended by Saba and Hrithik. The post also included the latest picture of the couple posing on the streets of London. While Hrithik had his arms around Saba’s shoulder for the camera, the singer flashed the victory sign.

Saba geotagged the location as Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club. Sharing the video and the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Where the jazz cats at??” Previously, Saba had shared a glimpse of them together as they bid goodbye to their hotel in Paris.

Hrithik and Saba went public with their relationship in April this year as they held hands, while arriving at Mumbai airport. They later arrived together at Karan Johar’s birthday bash in May. The two keep sharing pictures of each other on social media. Saba also shares a friendly bond with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik will be next seen in his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. It is slated to release theatrically on September 30. Hrithik completed filming for Vikram Vedha before flying to Paris. He will also be seen opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. He reportedly also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Saba who was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys, will be next seen in an upcoming drama, titled Minimum. In the project, she will be essaying the role of a French girl.

