Sabyasachi reveals chaos behind Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s secret wedding: ‘It was a mad one’

Actor Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra's wedding in Italy continues to remain a closely guarded secret, with no photos from the ceremony ever surfacing on social media. However, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who crafted Rani's bridal outfit, has now shared some details about the intimate celebration, revealing she gave him just a week's deadline to create her wedding attire. Also read: I have always believed in fairytales, says Rani after marrying Aditya Chopra Sabyasachi said Rani's wedding was "mad" yet "fun",

Sabyasachi spill the beans

During a session for the YouTube channel Fashionably Pernia, Sabyasachi was asked about the most fun Bollywood wedding. To which, the designer replied, “You know who was fun to work with? It was actually Rani Mukerji. She never released the photos. But, the fact is that it was a mad wedding which was done between her, Adi (Aditya Chopra), Karan (Johar), and me. She was very chilled out.”

Sabyasachi also spoke about how last-minute the entire wedding was, revealing he got one week to make the bridal lehenga. He said, “She came over for lunch one day and said that she is getting married. I asked her how much time I had and she said one week. I had to put something together in that much time. It’s fun when people enjoy their wedding. It just makes the process of designing for them so much more fun.”

More about Rani’s marriage

After years of speculations and the duo being spotted together, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra got married on April 21, 2014, in Italy, in an 'intimate affair'. They have a daughter named Adira, who was born in 2015.

During an interview with Film Companion recently, Rani gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with Aditya. Rani revealed that she and Aditya Chopra still watch movies together. She said, "For me the best time that Adi (Aditya Chopra) and me have is when we go to watch a movie together. That is something we continue doing every Friday at YRF (Yash Raj Films studio) in Mumbai. But when we are outside India, we go everywhere. It is lovely to hold hands and all. It’s quite nice... I think it is fun, just going and standing in the line, getting your ticket, getting your popcorn. Nowadays you get pizza also, which is great. So you get quite good food. It is nice to eat, watch your film. It is crazy, it is such a good experience."

When it comes to films, Rani is all set to entertain fans once again as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the upcoming film Mardaani 3. The film is slated to be released on February 27, 2026.