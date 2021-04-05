IND USA
Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Ibrahim Ali Khan on their way to Karan Johar's home.
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan spotted outside Karan Johar's home. See pics

  Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were seen in Mumbai, as they made their way to Karan Johar's residence.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 10:46 AM IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda were spotted on Sunday as they arrived at Karan Johar's residence.

While Ibrahim was in a plain T-shirt and mask, Shweta was seen in a graphic T-shirt with a black mask. Shweta remained busy with her phone.

There has been a lot of talk of Ibrahim Ali Khan joining films.


Buzz around Ibrahim joining films has been around for a while now; his dad Saif has been asked about it several times. Addressing the topic, Saif had told Spotboye in an interview: “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

Saif Ali Khan on his way to Karan Johar's home.


Shweta has been a childhood friend of Karan. In fact, there has been some talk of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also joining films. However, the star kid had quashed all such rumours when she had declared that she was ready to join her dad, industrialist Nikhil Nanda's business.

Shweta Bachchan was also seen near Karan Johar's home.


Speaking to Vogue magazine, she had said: "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

Also read: Rekha’s quick reply when Jay Bhanushali asked if she’s ever seen a woman fall for a married man: ‘Mujhse puchiye na’

Navya graduated from New York's Fordham University last year, with a major in digital technology and UX design. She also co-founded Aara Health, a healthcare company that focuses on women.

